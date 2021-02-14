RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $309,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,318,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,099,000 after acquiring an additional 110,283 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,147,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

NYSE RSG opened at $91.26 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

