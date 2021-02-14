Glassman Wealth Services Has $33,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

PSX stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

