Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $596,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.65 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

