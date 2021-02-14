ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 168.1% from the January 14th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,312,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

TQQQ stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.54.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

