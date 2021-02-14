United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.89–2.87 for the period. United Fire Group also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.32–1.28 EPS.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 2,938 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $66,957.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randy A. Ramlo sold 15,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $373,566.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

