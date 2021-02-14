United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -2.89–2.87 for the period. United Fire Group also updated its Q4 2020
After-Hours guidance to -1.32–1.28 EPS.
NASDAQ UFCS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $752.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.
