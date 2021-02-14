Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Expands By 50.0%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.47.

