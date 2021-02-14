Truist Boosts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $66.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Truist from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lyft from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.39.

Lyft stock opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $330,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $196,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

