Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.22.

NYSE:EFX opened at $177.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day moving average is $169.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $196.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. Equifax’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

