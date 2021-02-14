Insider Selling: Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells 4,934 Shares of Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guardant Health stock opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

