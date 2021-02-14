Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Position Boosted by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 60,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 24,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV opened at $33.87 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

