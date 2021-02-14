Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $41.50 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 807,278 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Marathon Petroleum worth $41,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

