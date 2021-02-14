Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Purchases 125,050 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $70,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16,043.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUBB opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day moving average is $151.53. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $172.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

