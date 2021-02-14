HealthInvest Partners AB Takes $9.35 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,350,000. Universal Health Services makes up 6.2% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UHS opened at $129.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

