Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 690,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $254.84 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

