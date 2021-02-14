Redwood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,417 shares during the quarter. Rapid7 makes up 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $23,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPD. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $779,195.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock valued at $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.