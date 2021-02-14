Carderock Capital Management Inc. Buys 109 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 2.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $827,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.00.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $403.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.85. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $404.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

