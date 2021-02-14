Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $121.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

