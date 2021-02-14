NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,394,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 698,629 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $763,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 764,076 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $646,441,000 after acquiring an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 5,779.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,634,000 after acquiring an additional 435,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $142.12 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

