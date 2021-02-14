McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 97 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $63,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.23.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.03. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $119,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,931 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

