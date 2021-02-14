Head-To-Head Comparison: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 2.60% 2.90% 0.94% Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Switch and Alithya Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 1 9 1 3.00 Alithya Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Switch currently has a consensus price target of $21.35, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $2.94, suggesting a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Switch and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $462.31 million 9.87 $8.92 million $0.15 126.40 Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.64 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -16.44

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Switch has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Switch beats Alithya Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Switch

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

