Haverford Trust Co. Has $17.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,678,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,808 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,732 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 552,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after purchasing an additional 200,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,410,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.