Fosun International Ltd Purchases 525 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $121.16 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

