Syquant Capital Sas Increases Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Syquant Capital Sas increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 186.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,450 shares during the period. ZoomInfo Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,225,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

In related news, major shareholder 22C Capital Gp I, L.L.C sold 1,210,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $53,106,954.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 83,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $3,653,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,448.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,109,015 shares of company stock worth $250,317,034 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

