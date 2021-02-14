HealthInvest Partners AB Invests $11.70 Million in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,000. Supernus Pharmaceuticals comprises 7.7% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 0.88% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $146,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SUPN stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.