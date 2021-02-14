Portman Ridge Finance Co. (PTMN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 2nd

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) declared a dividend on Friday, February 12th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th.

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

