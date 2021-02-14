iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 308,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $34,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

MBB opened at $110.00 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

