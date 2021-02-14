Raymond James Raises Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $44.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.69.

ATUS opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

