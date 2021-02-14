Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $197.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.