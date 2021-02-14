US Bancorp DE Sells 602 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $27,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $342.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $337.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

