Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,761 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Williams Companies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

WMB stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 207.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

