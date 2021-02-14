Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.07-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.212-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.