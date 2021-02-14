First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $54.21 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

