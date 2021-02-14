NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 926 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $297.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $118.99 and a 52-week high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

