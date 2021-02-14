NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 10,323 Shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 224.4% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $62.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

