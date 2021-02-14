Horan Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,035,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

