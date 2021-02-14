NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 345,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.10. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $64.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.