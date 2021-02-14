Horan Securities Inc. Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 115.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 94.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $1,079,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,737.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total value of $148,990.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,747 shares of company stock worth $10,104,895. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $278.32 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $314.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.30.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

