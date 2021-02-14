Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $37.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

