Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 238,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

