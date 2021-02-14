Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 392.78 ($5.13).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:SYNT opened at GBX 467.40 ($6.11) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 442.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 382.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.72. Synthomer plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 472.50 ($6.17).

In other Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) news, insider Caroline Johnstone purchased 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, with a total value of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

About Synthomer plc (SYNT.L)

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

