Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Honda Motor by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $30.21.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

