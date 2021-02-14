DeVault (DVT) Trading 66.3% Higher Over Last Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DeVault has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $3,488.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007158 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000141 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 393,095,468 coins and its circulating supply is 364,889,783 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

