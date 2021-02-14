Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 3,512 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $90.14 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.54. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

