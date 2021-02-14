Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.66.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

