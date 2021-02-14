4,300 Shares in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,436 shares of company stock worth $1,646,174 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

