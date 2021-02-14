Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE WST opened at $294.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $312.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.