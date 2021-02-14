Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.44. Vontier also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.52-0.55 EPS.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.11 on Friday. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.