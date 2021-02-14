Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,678.16

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,678.16 and traded as high as $3,251.00. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) shares last traded at $3,207.00, with a volume of 374,732 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,575 ($33.64).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,094.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,678.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.05.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain sold 45,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,238 ($42.30), for a total transaction of £1,485,043.94 ($1,940,219.41).

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Company Profile (LON:WTB)

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

