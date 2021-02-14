Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $6.86. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 1,754,056 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VET. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$6.50) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares in the company, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

