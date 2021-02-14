China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.33

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.33 and traded as high as $31.86. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 19,408 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

